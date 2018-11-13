Stefon Diggs: “I know I will play” this week

Getty Images

The Vikings were able to get by the Lions without Stefon Diggs, but they might not have to worry about that this week against the Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Vikings wide receiver said he practiced Monday after missing last week with a rib injury, and seemed confident about his prospects.

“I know I will play,” Diggs said.

Diggs told PFT in an interview that will air later today on #PFTPM that the injury wasn’t that serious, that it didn’t even affect his sleep, and that he wanted to play last week.

The Vikings were able to win despite a lackluster offensive performance, but having two weeks to rest (along with their bye week) was apparently enough to get Diggs back on the field.