The Vikings were able to get by the Lions without Stefon Diggs, but they might not have to worry about that this week against the Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Vikings wide receiver said he practiced Monday after missing last week with a rib injury, and seemed confident about his prospects.

I know I will play,” Diggs said.

Diggs told PFT in an interview that will air later today on #PFTPM that the injury wasn’t that serious, that it didn’t even affect his sleep, and that he wanted to play last week.

The Vikings were able to win despite a lackluster offensive performance, but having two weeks to rest (along with their bye week) was apparently enough to get Diggs back on the field.

8 responses to “Stefon Diggs: “I know I will play” this week

  1. Biggest game of the week and my Vikings are historically horrible in prime time and at solider field. Really anytime they play outdoors in prime time they lay giant eggs. I guess it depends on which Trubisky shows up Sunday night.

  2. minnesotablizzard says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Biggest game of the week and my Vikings are historically horrible in prime time and at solider field. Really anytime they play outdoors in prime time they lay giant eggs. I guess it depends on which Trubisky shows up Sunday night.
    __________

    The Vikings played two outdoor prime time games last year, at Chicago and at Green Bay, and won them both. The game at Chicago was only close because they started Bradford, who couldn’t throw or move. They dominated after Keenum came in.

    This year, they lost outside in prime time against the Rams, but the Rams are pretty good, it was a close game, and that was when the defense was completely discombobulated.

    I expect the Vikings to play well this week. The Bears are good so it will be close, but I don’t think we’ll see a horrible performance.

  4. minnesotablizzard says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:45 pm
    Biggest game of the week and my Vikings are historically horrible in prime time and at solider field.
    ////////////
    Besides the fact that somebody already pointed out how you’re wrong, I’m just very suspicious when you type “my Vikings”. If this was a Scooby Doo episode, we’d be pulling that mask off right about now to reveal a cheese head underneath.

  6. The Vikes have yet to finish a game with thier foot on the gas. They get a small lead and start fiddling around with the ball. They almost always march down the field on the opening kick off, and then they go into some sort of stalling mode. I hope this is the week they start finishing the game strong. It is probably the healthiest they have been in a long time. If they are going to make a run at the Super Bowl, now is the time to start pushing. Good luck Stephan I hope you are what they need to really get going. Otherwise a confident Bear team is going to be tough to handle.

  7. I hated to see this game flexed. A night game in Chicago is always tough. I was at late season Mon night game in ’09 and Vikes lost that in OT and that was a bad Bears team! Vikes will need to play a clean game and Cousins play a smart game. Neither team has beat a worthy opponent yet. The last game of the year in MN should decide the division winner though.

  8. conormacleod
    Nov 13, 2018, 2:04 PM EST
    I’d say that is quite the statement about the Lions. Diggs: “I can play”. Coach Zim: “That’s ok. We will be fine, it’s the Lions”.
    ————————————————-
    So now you’re a mind a reader. Most of us can read between the lines but Coach Zim never ever said that.
    DIGGS you are a beast!
    Better story would be in the Vikings season so far is how they have beaten teams and almost beat the almighty Saints and Rams without key Defensive players and Offensive players. So the back ups have played well and this will help strengthen the team. But getting back key starters now will make the Vikings a tough team to beat the rest of the way.
    Having a great coach and now getting healthy is great. Vikings won 4 of last 5 and over the last four weeks boast the NFL #1 D. Not Duh Bears

