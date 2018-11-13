Texans expect to “make a lot of strides” with Demaryius Thomas

Getty Images

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas caught three passes for 61 yards for the Texans in a Week Nine game that came just a few days after he was acquired in a trade with the Broncos.

The Texans had a bye last week and head coach Bill O’Brien said that Thomas spent it making sure that he has a better handle of the team’s offensive playbook. As a result, O’Brien said he thinks that the team will be seeing bigger and bigger contributions from the wideout in the coming weeks.

“We’ve got to be able to use him more, even more than we did,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “He had three catches. I think they were all basically almost on the first or second drive of the game. He’s a very smart guy, excellent pro. He was in here last week, meeting extra on Thursday, Friday, trying to get some more of the offense down. Go out there [Monday], have a lot of plays we ran in practice, knew where to line up, change his position, change his identity by personnel, knew what to do. I think we’re going to make a lot of strides with him from week to week.”

Thomas’ three catches came on the only three balls that Deshaun Watson threw his way. DeAndre Hopkins is being targeted 10 times a game and his role is unlikely to change much, but the six-plus targets that Will Fuller was averaging each week is probably a fair expectation from what the Texans will look for from Thomas the rest of the way.