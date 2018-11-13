Titans promote Dalyn Dawkins, cut Jalston Fowler

Getty Images

The Titans have gone 2-0 since bringing fullback Jalston Fowler back to the team in late October, but that wasn’t enough to convince them to keep Fowler on their 53-man roster.

Their thinking was likely influenced by the fact that Fowler didn’t actually play in either of those victories and by whatever need they believe running back Dalyn Dawkins can fill for them. The team promoted Dawkins from the practice squad on Tuesday with Fowler hitting the waiver wire.

Dawkins joins the team a couple of days after David Fluellen suffered a knee injury against the Patriots. Dawkins played in one game for the Titans earlier this year and saw action on four special teams snaps. He ran 30 times for 89 yards in the preseason.

Fowler was with the Titans in 2015, 2016 and most of 2017. He had stints with the Seahawks and Falcons before returning to Nashville last month.