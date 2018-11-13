Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills closed the book on QB Nathan Peterman.

Injuries remain a dominant topic around the Dolphins.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick blames himself for Sunday’s loss.

In support of Jets coach Todd Bowles’ continued employment.

Ravens CB Brandon Carr thinks the bye week reenergized the team.

Said Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, “We just have to execute it. We can’t worry about ‘what ifs’, we have to just ‘do.’ ‘Do mine.’”

The Browns are getting a lot of time off this week.

A look at how Week 10’s overall results impacted the Steelers.

TE Jordan Thomas has become a red zone target for the Texans.

The Colts need more from their pass rush.

The Jaguars pass defense has not produced as expected.

Checking in on injured members of the Titans.

How concerned should the Broncos be about the offensive line?

The Chiefs aren’t doing much different as they prepare to play in Mexico City.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon has five straight games with 120 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

The Raiders receiving corps has been thinned by injuries.

Reviewing Cowboys QB Dak Prescott‘s play in Sunday night’s win.

LB B.J. Goodson played well for the Giants on Monday night.

The Eagles suffered a big blow to their secondary with CB Ronald Darby‘s torn ACL.

Washington RB Chris Thompson called his rib injury “super frustrating.”

Going without a huddle worked well for the Bears offense.

Lions P Sam Martin said he’s fine after a trip to the hospital on Sunday.

The Packers had success playing with two tight ends against Miami.

Said Vikings DE Danielle Hunter of Mitchell Trubisky, “The quarterback has found himself. He does what he needs to do to help his team make points. We see that he makes a lot of plays with his legs, and that’s a big factor.”

Falcons coach Dan Quinn is looking for more energy from his team.

C.J. Anderson‘s departure cements RB Christian McCaffrey‘s outsize importance to the Panthers.

LB Alex Anzalone is having a positive impact on the Saints defense.

The Buccaneers have been unstable at kicker for quite a while.

What lessons did the Cardinals learn in losing to the Chiefs?

Sunday’s win was a productive one for the Rams tight ends.

Closing out games remains a problem for the 49ers.

The Seahawks defense hasn’t come up with enough stops.