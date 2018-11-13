Viral video of Quenton Nelson’s screaming block not what it seems

Getty Images

Colts first-round pick Quenton Nelson‘s play has helped the Colts offensive line turn in much improved play this season and a block on Jaguars safety Barry Church from last Sunday’s game displays the rookie guard’s ability to open up a hole.

Nelson barrels through Church on the play and a video of the block posted on Twitter by the Colts went viral the last couple of days. In addition to showing Nelson leveling Church, the video also featured audio of what appeared to be Nelson screaming as he lowered the boom on his opponent.

It only appeared to be Nelson screaming because the scream was actually spliced in from another play. Nelson said he did scream on a different play and the Colts acknowledged using it with the unrelated video.

“I saw it got pretty viral on the internet, which was cool,” Nelson said, via ESPN.com. ” … Yeah, I wasn’t yelling, not on that play. I don’t know how it got amped up like that.”

The Colts have fielded accusations that they’ve pumped in fake crowd noise in the past, but, unlike this audio sweetening, none of those claims were substantiated.