Washington activates Joshua Holsey from non-football injury list, places Geron Christian on IR

An accident prior to the start of training camp forced cornerback Joshua Holsey to begin the season on the non-football injury. Now after missing the first 10 weeks of the season, Holsey is back on the 53-man roster of the Washington Redskins.

Holsey was placed on the NFI list at the outset of training camp after a table was dropped on his foot. The injury was substantive enough to keep him out the entire preseason and unable to practice for at least the first six weeks of the regular season.

Holsey appeared in 12 games for Washington last year, recording two tackles. He was in a position to get increased playing time this season after the trade of Kendall Fuller to Kansas City as a part of the Alex Smith trade. However, the injury setback that chance at least half a season.

Space was created on the roster for Holsey’s activation by the placement of tackle Geron Christian on injured reserve. He is just the latest Washington offensive lineman to go down with an injury, sustaining a torn MCL in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.