Washington waives Joshua Holsey

Washington activated cornerback Joshua Holsey off the non-football injury list Monday. The team waived him Tuesday.

Holsey began the season on NFI after dropping a table on his foot at the outset of training camp.

He appeared in 12 games for Washington last season, making two tackles. Holsey was expected to compete for more playing time this season after Washington traded Kendall Fuller to Kansas City in the Alex Smith trade.

Washington also announced the move of tackle Geron Christian on injured reserve. He tore his MCL in Sunday’s victory over Tampa Bay.

The team also brought back center Casey Dunn to the practice squad and cut running back Mack Brown from the practice squad.