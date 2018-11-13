Washington works out Blair Walsh, Sam Ficken, three others

Getty Images

Washington worked out kickers Sam Ficken, Kai Forbath, Blair Walsh, Roberto Aguayo and Jon Brown on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Dustin Hopkins is a “bit banged up,” and the team is preparing for the possibility he won’t be able to kick Sunday.

Hopkins is 17-of-19 on field goals and 17-of-17 on extra points this season.

Ficken kicked in two games for the Rams this season, going 1-for-3 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points. Forbath hasn’t kicked since last season with the Vikings. Walsh hasn’t kicked since last season with the Seahawks. Aguayo hasn’t kicked since 2016 with the Bucs. Brown, a Louisville product, has never kicked in the regular season.