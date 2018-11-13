Week 11 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on November 13, 2018, 11:39 AM EST
Getty Images

1. Saints (8-1; last week No. 1): Plenty of teams have delivered a defeat embarrassing enough to get a coach fired; the Saints actually beat the Bengals so badly that they reacted by hiring Hue Jackson.

2. Rams (9-1; No. 2): Sean McVay should get coach of the year votes simply for emerging with a win after one of the toughest weeks any team will face.

3. Chiefs (9-1; No. 4): Tyreek Hill‘s camera-commandeering celebration will be worth every penny of the inevitable fine.

4. Chargers (7-2; No. 5): The second best team in the AFC is also the second best team in the AFC West.

5. Patriots (7-3; No. 3): The bye week will force the Pats to keep the bad taste in their mouths a lot longer than usual.

6. Steelers (6-2-1; No. 6): After Thursday night’s performance against the Panthers, the cool kids are calling the quarterback Ben Fiftyberger.

7. Bears (6-3; No. 11): A dark horse Super Bowl contender is emerging in the NFC.

8. Vikings (5-3-1; No. 8): A dark horse Super Bowl contender still lingers in the NFC.

9. Texans (6-3; No. 10): The AFC South could be a jumbled mess down the stretch, if the Texans can’t keep winning.

10. Washington (6-3; No. 13): One brother could be the best coach in the league this year, and the other brother could be the exact opposite.

11. Panthers (6-3; No. 7): About those complaints that the Panthers weren’t ranked higher. . . .

12. Titans (5-4; No. 19): If the Titans could consistently play like they did on Sunday, they could beat anyone.

13. Packers (4-4-1; No. 14): Postseason chances, and Mike McCarthy’s employment, could be hinging on the next two games, at Seattle and at Minnesota.

14. Cowboys (4-5; No. 22): Just when we thought they were out, they pushed themselves back in.

15. Eagles (4-5; No. 9): Just when we thought they were in, they pushed themselves back out.

16. Seahawks (4-5; No. 16): The sixth seed is still realistic, and the Rams should be fretting about a third round with their division rivals.

17. Ravens (4-5; No. 17): The Lamar Jackson era could be starting, which will end the Joe Flacco era, the John Harbaugh era, or both.

18. Bengals (5-4; No. 12): All jokes and criticisms aside, Hue Jackson is a great assistant coach. But not great enough to get another team to forget about 3-36-1.

19. Browns (3-6-1; No. 24): Cleveland is getting a glimpse of how good the team could be with a different head coach than the one it had for 2016, 2017, and half of 2018.

20. Falcons (4-5; No. 15): The Falcons aren’t back is back.

21. Dolphins (5-5; No. 18): They’re doing a better job of dealing with adversity this year, but there’s still plenty of adversity to deal with.

22. Colts (4-5; No. 26): An inevitably trendy playoff pick in 2019, they still may make it in 2018.

23. Lions (3-6; No. 20): It may not be time to panic yet. After the next two games, it could be.

24. Buccaneers (3-6; No. 21): The deck chairs officially have been rearranged.

25. Broncos (3-6; No. 25): A 5-2 finish is needed to avoid consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.

26. Bills (3-7; No. 30): Welcome to the AAF, Nathan Peterman.

27. Jaguars (3-6; No. 23): Welcome to the AFC South basement, Jaguars.

28. Jets (3-7; No. 27): Welcome to hell, Jets fans.

29. Giants (2-7; No. 31): They can’t even tank successfully.

30. Cardinals (2-7; No. 28): A strong draft or two, and the Cardinals could return to prominence.

31. 49ers (2-8; No. 29): Don’t blow your shot at Nick Bosa with another late-season run.

32. Raiders (1-8; No. 32): It’s very brave of Mark Davis to continue to support the guy to whom Davis previously gave a 10-year, $100 million contract.

Permalink 43 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

43 responses to “Week 11 power rankings

  8. “Plenty of teams have delivered a defeat embarrassing enough to get a coach fired; the Saints actually beat the Bengals so badly that they reacted by hiring Hue Jackson.”

    Thanks for the laugh.

  10. Still can’t shake the feeling that the first team to rediscover what a defense is will blow up this list and run off laughing with a Lombardi.

  13. I never thought it would be possible to say this, but…. Both the Raiders and MNF were so much better with Gruden in the booth. I used to think he was terrible, then I heard Jason Witten. Come back John, we miss you.

  15. The Bears have the best defense in the NFL.

    Prove me wrong.
    _________________________________________________________________________________

    Prove yourself right after they play the Rams……

  17. 17. Ravens (4-5; No. 17): The Lamar Jackson era could be starting, which will end the Joe Flacco era, the John Harbaugh era, or both.
    ————————————

    A skinny inaccurate one read QB, what could go wrong?

  18. Hail to the Redskins!
    Hail Victory!
    Braves on the Warpath!
    Fight for old D.C.!
    Run or pass and score—We want a lot more!
    Beat ’em, Swamp ’em,
    Touchdown! — Let the points soar!
    Fight on, fight on ‘Til you have won
    Sons of Wash-ing-ton. Rah!, Rah!, Rah!
    Hail to the Redskins!
    Hail Victory!
    Braves on the Warpath!
    Fight for old D.C.!

  20. Re: the Redskins… everyone says D wins Championships and they are winning with D so why is everyone hating on them? Remember when Rex Grossman was the QB for the Bears and they got to the SB on D??? Plus they’ll be getting Trent Williams, Chris Thompson and Crowder back soon. We’ll see. #HTTR

  21. The NFC East is all done. Stick a fork in it. Champion Washington Redskins.

    We will end 3rd in the NFC.

    Minnesota will end 6th.

    Pick City Cousins will travel to FedEx Field on Wildcard weekend and get utterly embarrassed and exposed for the garbage QB he is. EASIEST PLAYOFF WIN EVER.

  22. As a Pats fan, based purely on weekly power, I’d put Steelers above Pats. But I’d also put both above Chargers who have a better record but all Chargers’ wins have been from sub-500 teams and losses to above-500 teams. I like Rivers a lot but as a whole that team is placed a tad high.

  25. Week #2 and the Jaguars were #1. #1!!!! And then boom goes the dynamite…..dang….back to the same old Jags. Bortles even played ok, but the defense in the first half- blown assignment after blown assignment with wide open TE’s….c’mon, man!

  26. chickensalad43 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    The Bears have the best defense in the NFL.

    Prove me wrong.

    —-

    Which stat do you want?

    3 teams better PPG, 4 teams better Total Points, Most of the league better in 4th down percentage, several on 3rd down percentage. Few teams worse in penalties. Sorry but in virtually every category, the Ravens beat the Bears. And I am from Chicago. And I hate the Ravens.

  27. chickensalad43 says:

    November 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    The Bears have the best defense in the NFL.

    Prove me wrong.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________________
    You are wrong, the Bills have the best defense in the NFL, just go to NFL.com and you will see, ranked number 1.

  29. Dont sleep on the Bills getting back to 8-8 to finish the season and blowing their chance at a top 5 draft pick. They have the easiest schedule in the NFL down the second half and arguably the best defense in football right now.

  31. The Bears game will be the toughest game the Vikings have yet played this year. Division game in a stadium where the Vikings have traditionally struggled. Vikings have gone 3-14 since 2001 in games played in Illinois (Vikings lost to the Bears at Champaign in 2003). The 3 victories were by 3 points each time. In that span, the Lions have won 6 at the Bears, and the Packers have won 15. Not a friendly place at all for the Vikings.

  32. mzew233 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    Pats are a Wild-card this year. No way they can keep home-field throughout, and no way they can win in KC

    ———–

    The Chiefs will lose to the Rams and given the talk about poor field conditions in Mexico, they are likely going to lose players. That means they will likely lose more games after that, in the meantime the Patriots have a favourable remaining schedule. This includes beating the Steelers as they normally do every year.

  34. Steelers this, Steelers that. Overrated! Look at the rest of their schedule. One of their wins and the tie came against the Browns. They beat the same Falcons team that the Browns just won by two touchdowns against. They have to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville, the Broncos in Denver, the Chargers in Pittsburgh, the Raiders in Oakland (free win), the Patriots in Pittsburgh, and the Saints in New Orleans. They can have all the talent in the league, I don’t care. They have one thing that keeps them from winning it all each season: Mike Tomlin.

  35. “streetyson says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    As a Pats fan, based purely on weekly power, I’d put Steelers above Pats. But I’d also put both above Chargers who have a better record but all Chargers’ wins have been from sub-500 teams and losses to above-500 teams. I like Rivers a lot but as a whole that team is placed a tad high.”

    They’ve played 3 teams with winning records. Lost to 2 of the top 3 teams in the NFL & beat the Titans, a team that just spanked the Pats

  41. chickensalad43 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm
    The Bears have the best defense in the NFL.

    Prove me wrong.

    ———–

    Challenge accepted

    1) Titans 16.8 pts per game
    4) Bears 19.4 pts per game

  42. Bill Bixby says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Look through that list carefully…. Isn’t it amazing how many awful teams there are?

    ================

    It is, and I suspect the small sample size of an NFL season only reinforces it. If the season were 32 games long, every team might be .500. So few reliable teams, perhaps none.

  43. chickensalad43 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    The Bears have the best defense in the NFL.

    Prove me wrong.
    ________

    The Bears have a very good defense and I don’t know if I can prove you wrong, but just looking at the statistics I see they’re fourth in both yards allowed and points allowed. Baltimore is second in both. Tennessee is first in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed. I think you need to state your case before you ask others to prove you wrong.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!