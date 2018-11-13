Who will make a play for Le’Veon Bell?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 13, 2018, 6:44 PM EST
With Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell not playing this year and, in turn, in play to be signed by the highest bidder in March, the question becomes who will the highest bidder be?

Key football factors include needing a high-end tailback and having a willingness to let him be a workhorse. Significant cash and cap space is a given.

From a business standpoint, the teams that chase Bell will be looking to create buzz, sell tickets, win headlines, and establish a sense of hope for 2019 and beyond.

Teams to watch most closely include the Jets, Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Colts, Raiders, Broncos, Eagles, Washington, Packers, and Buccaneers.

The Jets should be the team to watch the most closely, depending on who the coach will be in 2019. Unless the next coach will be planning to use a rotation at running back, Bell would definitely make sense — if the overriding goal is to get the fans motivated to part ways with their money.

43 responses to “Who will make a play for Le’Veon Bell?

  1. “and having a willingness to let him be a workhorse”.

    Um, I think Bell has shown that he does not want to be a workhorse. He seems to want to show up, get a huge contract and playing only when he feels like it.

  6. I think he’s going to be unpleasantly surprised. No doubt teams will make offers but the huge, long-term, largely guaranteed deal he’s been wanting will be hard to find. Nobody has seen him play in a whole year. Will he show up in shape? Will he slack off if he gets the big contract? Teams are going to be concerned about those things.

  9. Why would the Packers, Colts or Browns ever overpay for a player who clearly doesn’t fit their culture and why are you ignoring the fact that these 3 teams have legitimate studs at RB for the fraction of the cost it would take to get Bell. Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb + Duke Johnson and Marlon Mack+Nyheim Hines offer better versatility and production than Bell does. John Dorsey worked for the Packers, he also built the Chiefs through the draft and Chris Ballard has worked closely with Dorsey in KC. They will continue building through the draft. I know it’s nitpicking but clearly not a lot of analysis was put in this article

  13. who cares if anyone signs him. whomever does will surely regret it if they put up lot of guaranteed money because once he gets paid he will be hurt. In other words M O N E Y
    for nothing.

  14. No one cares where Bell goes. The interest is 100% what the contract is.

    He’ll not get something like his franchise tag and he won’t get enough to make up what he’s out this year.

  15. Creating a buzz, selling tickets and winning headlines has almost nothing to do with putting together a winning formula for, you know, actually winning football games.

    You know what sells tickets, winning football games.
    It also creates buzz and grabs headlines, but I digress.

    There will be a couple of teams interested in participating in this, but not nearly the amount that this article insinuates.
    The Jets are a good as guess as anybody.
    It’s New York and these kind of things are apparently important there.

    And, of course, Bell will get paid, he’ll be paid well, but I have a hunch he’ll eventually be somewhat insulted by the offer he’s forced to sign.
    And he’ll probably regret not pocketing an extra 15 mil. he turned his nose up to this season.
    Though he, nor some of the reporters on this site will admit it.

  18. I’m not sure that the majority of the NFL has reversed the general theory that running backs just aren’t worth $15 million+ a year against the cap, even for great ones. Then you add in that this guy may not have the best attitude towards heavy use and it really makes you wonder what teams will commit such a large chunk of their cap to this running back. Aren’t the Steelers now showing with their new starting back why teams shied away from high cost runners? They seem to be more easily replaceable than other positions.

  19. Id like to say Id be surprised if any team goes after him, at his asking price. But one team will. Despite the fact that plenty of teams who’ve been successful and won Super Bowls in recent years, dont succeed because they overpaid a runningback. If I were running a team, Runningback would not be high on my list of areas to improve or beef up. And certainly not for $10 million a year or higher.

  21. Sadly for him, this is a passing dominated league right now. He will not be the highest paid player in the nfl. He’ll be lucky to get much more than what the steelers offered. After sitting out all year, I fully believe teams will be hesitant to spend big money on his big ego.

  22. Sniff Sniff…. Florio is headed for more collusion talk if teams aren’t beating down his door!! Don’t forget Bell just fought the system teams may just choose to draft a rookie running back i. e. Nick Chubb and pay pennies on Bell’s dollar!

  23. Most teams already realize Bell is a product of Pittsburgh’s offensive line play.
    They see,like the rest of us, what James Conner is doing this year. But it takes only one team.

  26. A big splashy signing is Mike Tannenbaum’s first love. I’m hoping the Dolphins get smart and don’t give him the opportunity.

  28. it’s a stupid time to sit out with so many young RB’s doing so well. Why screw up cap for a 2-3 yr player. If someone over pays him they will lose their job.

  29. If he is looking at money only, then he will go to the highest bidder. If he is looking to win, then he won’t be looking at any of the teams listed here.

  30. Who needs a locker room cancer like this guy, and also willing to pay for the “privilege?”

  33. Bell will be a tampa bay buccaneer..they are missing a RB badly and they were going to go balls deep to sign him last year but he was tagged. Now they will be sign him and he will complament OJ Howard and Mike Evans and Cameron Brate and Chris Godwin. You heard it here first.

  34. Whichever team signs Bell will certainly have some heads scratching.
    I just don’t see him being a fit for Belichick especially for the price
    Le’Veon will be asking, also don’t see really any top teams that would overpay –
    I believe he will land in either Indy or Philadelphia but there’s other team that
    have a bad habit of overpaying locker room problems just to fill seats!

  37. viperstournaments says:
    November 13, 2018 at 6:58 pm
    Players that sit out the year should be sentenced to play for the Browns the following year…. that’ll teach ‘em.

    Hahahaha….. that’s real funny!
    You been watching any football this season, genius?

  38. fascinating how we all judge this guy…..

    If he blew out a knee, no one would give a crap, but a guy, excels, takes a stand on his contract, completely his business, all the jealously comes raging out.

    Funny how a guy is wonderful until he asks for money….? I guess no one here has any problem with the NCAA. Who cares, teams will make the decision, and they can afford it….

    Good for him, he has a talent, worked his ass off, and took advantage of it. Many in the world, never live up to their potential
    Just because you didn’t capitalize on a talent or didn’t have it at all, just stope sounding spouting off.

    Tell you what, next time your contract comes up, lets put it up for review here on PFT…..

  39. From a business standpoint, the teams that chase Bell will be looking to create buzz, sell tickets, win headlines, and establish a sense of hope for 2019 and beyond.

    “Miami Dolphins come on down!!!”

  42. Ravens. They’ll dump Flacco & his bloated contract & after Harbaugh is fired they will run a RPO offense with Jackson. Carolina North.

