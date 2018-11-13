Workers installing new sod at Azteca Stadium

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 13, 2018, 3:17 PM EST
Getty Images

The last-minute attempts to keep next Monday’s Chiefs-Rams game in Mexico City includes new grass.

Via Lara Moritz of KMBC 9, workers are busy installing new sod at Azteca Stadium, amid concerns about player safety.

The field was badly damaged during a Shakira concert last week, and a regular schedule of soccer matches there.

The league is expected to make a final decision today, but the fact that they’re working on the field now suggests they’re going to try to play there, rather than incur the expense and lose the exposure of another overseas game.

Moving the game to Los Angeles has been discussed as an option.

21 responses to “Workers installing new sod at Azteca Stadium

  1. Resodding and immediately playing on it before it sets and takes root has created issues before. The chunks of sod get torn up quickly in higher traffic areas and slide, create divits a players foot can get stuck in, expose the bad surface beneath.

    This is a face saving move by the league but it won’t dramatically improve player safety with such a short lead time to the game

  6. Azteca is one of the major stadiums in Mexico right? How does a country allow a major venue to be in a state of disrepair like this when it’s not even an expensive fix? Total indictment on Mexico if you ask me.

  7. I haven’t seen where moving the game to LA as an option has been discussed anywhere but this particular website. Majority of other websites report that the game would be moved to a neutral location due to the neutral location of the game as is.

  8. How is this “player safety” issue? High schools across America have even worse fields and thousands of kids have played on them every week just fine.

    Seriously, this isn’t even as bad as the turf from the 70s and 80s. Or the infield dirt in Oakland.

  10. harrisonhits2 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:21 pm
    Yep. That’s why Houston’s field until the last few years, used to have so many blown out ACLs. They used to move in and out of the dome so it could get sun and then, they’d re-sod it when the team was on the road.

    Stupidest design ever.

    This is the same thing.

    Fire Goodell.

  11. Mexico City or LA? Is there really a difference at this point?

    That’s funny because even though Mexico City and LA are in different countries, there are many Mexicans and Mexican-Americans living in Los Angeles. Just providing Cliff’s Notes for anyone who can’t follow whitebread American humor.

  16. The amazing stuff about this grass, is that you can play 4 quarters on it in the afternoon, take it home and just get stoned to the bejeezus-belt that night on the stuff.

  17. Install Field Turf.

    I’m sure the money made off this game is more than the price of installing field turf. It takes 2 days and would be 900 grand fully installed.

    I am not sure the soccer played at this stadium can be done on Field Turf. I also don’t care.

  18. If you are doing “sod” this close to a game, it should not be the variety you use on your lawn 2 inches deep. It has to be done in large , 6 × 4 x 3 foot cubes so that it doesn’t peel off when 300 lb. guys are digging in pushing each other.
    They should be excavating now if this is going to happen.
    Hopefully they do it right.

  19. Don’t a lot of stadiums hold concerts and cover the field with protective and reusable surfaces? That seems like a much more cost effective option than putting down new sod.

  20. Just move the game. If someone gets hurt they will be able to sue because the NFL obviously knew there was an issue. And it was dramatically affect the league and the season. This is stupid.

  21. South Carolina did it a week before their season opener this year. Won 49-15, no mention of problems. It’s not an issue if it’s done right. Should have been done the day after that concert though, like they did when Jay Z/Beyonce played SC campus.

