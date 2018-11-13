Workers installing new sod at Azteca Stadium

Getty Images

The last-minute attempts to keep next Monday’s Chiefs-Rams game in Mexico City includes new grass.

Via Lara Moritz of KMBC 9, workers are busy installing new sod at Azteca Stadium, amid concerns about player safety.

The field was badly damaged during a Shakira concert last week, and a regular schedule of soccer matches there.

The league is expected to make a final decision today, but the fact that they’re working on the field now suggests they’re going to try to play there, rather than incur the expense and lose the exposure of another overseas game.

Moving the game to Los Angeles has been discussed as an option.