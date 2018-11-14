Andrew Whitworth: Moving game to L.A. a “quality decision”

Getty Images

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Chiefs-Rams game scheduled to be played in Mexico City next Monday night will be played in Los Angeles after determining that the field at Azteca Stadium would not be up to par by gameday.

That decision was made after consulting with NFL and club field experts, independent experts and the NFLPA, which represented player concerns that the field constituted a risk to their health. The NFL’s finding called that level of risk “unnecessary” and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was happy that was the final determination.

“The league didn’t really include us, but I think we did a great job of going through the [NFLPA], making sure they understood the concerns and getting those guys kinda in our corner,” Whitworth said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Of course, they always are. Just understanding the concerns the guys had and that it’s a legitimate worry for guys. I think it’s important to realize that, one, it’s great for the PA to stand up for us and help us make sure guys are always taken care of and, two, that it’s awesome that guys voiced their concerns. Also, hats off to the league for doing the right thing. You can’t always just say ‘hey, they’re trying to get us.’ When they do make a decision that’s in the best interest, regardless of the pressures, I think you have to say thank you for making a quality decision.”

The Rams decamped to Colorado Springs this week so that they could practice in similar altitude to what they’d find in Mexico City. Those adjustments are no longer necessary, but Whitworth said that the shift in locations “really doesn’t change our plan” as they prepare to face one of the two other one-loss teams in the NFL.