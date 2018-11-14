Avery Williamson on Jets loss to Bills: You have to be prepared

Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of last Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Bills, Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne said players on the team “didn’t come to play” and that opinion has been echoed by other players.

Safety Jamal Adams said during an appearance on WFAN Tuesday that “things haven’t changed” from last season, which is when Adams felt that players on the team did the “bare minimum” on their way to a 5-11 record. Linebacker Avery Williamson was also on the radio station Tuesday and was asked if the team was properly focused for their matchup with Buffalo.

“It could have possibly been like that,” Williamson said, via Newsday. “It’s a number of different things you could say: Guys were thinking about the bye week or looking at the record, didn’t really think they would show up to play. You got to make sure you’re always prepared.”

The Jets’ 3-7 record tells you that the team hasn’t taken a big step forward from last season and their current four-game losing streak suggests things could wind up even worse if there aren’t some changes made during the current bye week.