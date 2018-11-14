Bashaud Breeland, Blake Martinez questionable

Getty Images

The Packers left receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), safety Kentrell Brice (ankle), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Perry (knee) home, having already ruled them out for Thursday’s game.

They list offensive guard Lucas Patrick (concussion) as doubtful.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) and linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) are questionable. Breeland, though, had a full practice Wednesday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee), tight end Jimmy Graham (knee), tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) and tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) will play.