Ben Roethlisberger is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was perfect against the Panthers last Thursday.

Perfect according to the formula used to devise quarterback ratings, anyway. Roethlisberger posted a 158.3 rating for the fourth time in his career while leading the Steelers to a 52-21 win over Carolina.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Roethlisberger’s fourth perfect passer rating led to the 17th AFC offensive player of the week honor of his career. Roethlisberger also took the prize for his performance in Week Three against the Buccaneers.

Roethlisberger opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster and went 22-of-25 for 328 yards and five touchdowns over the course of the entire game. Ten different players were on the receiving end of those passes as Roethlisberger used everyone on the offense to fuel the blowout win.