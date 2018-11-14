Ben Roethlisberger is the AFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 14, 2018, 9:41 AM EST
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was perfect against the Panthers last Thursday.

Perfect according to the formula used to devise quarterback ratings, anyway. Roethlisberger posted a 158.3 rating for the fourth time in his career while leading the Steelers to a 52-21 win over Carolina.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Roethlisberger’s fourth perfect passer rating led to the 17th AFC offensive player of the week honor of his career. Roethlisberger also took the prize for his performance in Week Three against the Buccaneers.

Roethlisberger opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster and went 22-of-25 for 328 yards and five touchdowns over the course of the entire game. Ten different players were on the receiving end of those passes as Roethlisberger used everyone on the offense to fuel the blowout win.

  1. Well deserved for a monster game, great work Big Ben. Wonder where that citizen strange is these days?

  2. I recall Chris Simms rated Ben the 22th best Active qb in the league about five weeks ago. Man there must be quite a few good qbs out there I am not familiar with.
    Aaron for instance gets dawned on. Really. He has done something over there in Green Bay? I musta blinked.

    Brady … Of course. Brees … Wow … Who else again? Mahomes .. definitely a new guy with something special … Rivers is playing lights out.

    Brady, Brees, Ben. Mahomes. Rivers.

    You picking your five favourites coming into the home stretch … You think there is a better ranking.

    Any doubters?

  6. It was a great performance, but Jacksonville has been Ben’s kryptonite over the years. They’ve still got an ugly schedule ahead (Patriots, Saints, Chargers, Bengals) so they can’t afford to play sloppy against a desperate Jags team.

  8. I recall Chris Simms rated Ben the 22th best Active qb in the league about five weeks ago
    ————-
    The disrespect Big Ben gets is a joke. HE is the steelers offense. A lot of people tried to say “oh he has such weapons that help him, like leveon bell” Well Bell hasnt stepped foot on the field and the offense is humming better than ever. AB is having his worst statistical season in about 5 years and year the offense is better than ever. Can NFL analyst really not see that the sole reason the Steelers offense has been great and is currently great is because of Big Ben. It is shameful he is not being spoken about how great of a season he is having.

  9. cjmcfootball says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:18 am
    It was a great performance, but Jacksonville has been Ben’s kryptonite over the years. They’ve still got an ugly schedule ahead (Patriots, Saints, Chargers, Bengals) so they can’t afford to play sloppy against a desperate Jags team.
    —————
    He played one bad game against the Jags last year. The other he threw for almost 500 yards so i really dont think the Jags are his kryptonite.

  10. Ben’s Haters are legion (jealous) and they will really hate it when at 37 in March he signs a new deal for 3-4 more seasons. They’ll continue to say he’s a criminal (never charged), that he’s fat (playing at least 30 pounds lighter this year and did you see the run up the middle against Carolina that was a big gain and drew a penalty and an ejection?) and that he’s overrated. But he’s gone through a laundry list of receivers (Randel El, Holmes, Wallace) that signed big deals elsewhere and then went into the witness protection program and he’s had RBs come and go (Jerome, Willie Parker, Mendenhall, Bell) and he’s still Ben.

    Having played one last game he’s right at the top of passing yards with the other leaders and could win another yards title.

    Does he make risky throws? Yep. NFL Films called the Ben/Santonio pass to win SB43 the greatest pass/throw in NFL history…………but he threw it over 4 defenders. That’s an INT and he’s a goat. While he’s not the GOAT, we’ll take him.

    Credit to new OC Randy Fichtner who’s letting be Ben for better or worse.

    Ben aint no has been.

