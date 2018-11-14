Ben Roethlisberger: Le’Veon Bell was a great teammate and football player

Getty Images

It became official on Tuesday that the Steelers would play the entire 2018 season without running back Le'Veon Bell and it’s highly unlikely that Bell will be back in the team’s uniform again in the future.

The team released a brief statement about Bell’s decision on Tuesday afternoon and one of Bell’s longtime teammates got a chance to talk about the running back on Wednesday. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he reached out to Bell on Tuesday before it became clear that Bell would not show up.

“I texted him yesterday before the deadline and said I hoped he showed up,” Roethlisberger said, via Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com. “If he decided not to, I wished him nothing but the best. He was a great teammate and football player. To each their own for what they want to walk away from.”

Roethlisberger said that he did not hear back from Bell and added that he’s happy to have reached a point that the team won’t have to discuss the running back’s situation anymore. That’s likely to be an opinion shared by others in the locker room, especially if James Conner clears the concussion protocol on Wednesday as head coach Mike Tomlin predicted.