Bengals designate Davontae Harris to return from IR

Getty Images

The Bengals announced the return of cornerback Davontae Harris to practice Wednesday, designating him for return from injured reserve.

Cincinnati drafted Harris in the fifth round.

He played 57 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps in the preseason opener against the Bears, tying for the team high with six tackles, including one for loss, and forcing a fumble. But Harris injured his knee on his only special teams snap against the Cowboys, forcing the Bengals to place him on IR on Sept. 3.

Harris’ return starts a three-week window during which he may practice with the team without being counted against the 53-player active roster limit. The Bengals can add him to the roster at any time during the three-week period.

He will return to injured reserve if the Bengals don’t activate him to the 53-player roster in the next three weeks.