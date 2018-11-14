Bengals get Vontaze Burfict back on the practice field

Getty Images

The worst defense in the NFL got some much-needed reinforcement Wednesday.

Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Darqueze Dennard were back on the practice field.

Burfict has missed the last two games (on either side of the bye week) with a hip injury, along with missing the first four while suspended. Dennard has missed three games with a shoulder injury.

The Bengals became the first team to allow over 500 yards in three straight games, and they’re on pace to break the league’s all-time record for yards allowed in a season.

The fact they’re on the field doesn’t automatically mean they’re playing this week against the Ravens, but the Bengals will take all the good news they can get.

Wide receiver A.J. Green was not among the players dressed and warming up for practice.