Bills bring Deonte Thompson back

Getty Images

The Bills kicked wide receiver Terrelle Pryor to the curb on Tuesday and added a veteran receiver in his place on Wednesday.

It’s a familiar name to Buffalo fans. The Bills announced that they have signed Deonte Thompson to the 53-man roster.

This will be Thompson’s third stint with the Bills. He signed with the team in December 2014 and stuck with the team until being cut in September 2015. He signed with the Bears and spent parts of the next two seasons in Chicago before returning to Buffalo in October 2017. Thompson signed with the Cowboys this offseason and caught 14 passes in eight games ahead of his release last week.

Thompson posted the best numbers of his career with the Bills last season. He had 27 catches for 430 yards and a touchdown in 11 games with the team. He also had two catches for 23 yards in Buffalo’s playoff loss.