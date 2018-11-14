Brandon Marshall “excited” for another chance to keep playing

Getty Images

Brandon Marshall played seven games for the Seahawks before they released him Oct. 30. The receiver expects his time with the Saints to be more productive than in Seattle, because his injuries are all healed.

Marshall was recovering from ankle and toe surgeries when he joined Seattle in May. He injured his knee in training camp.

“I’ve got an amazing opportunity to go to the Seahawks,” Marshall said, via Larry Holder of The Athletic. “That was an amazing experience. I just wasn’t healthy enough. When you’re on the other side of 30 and you don’t produce, this is the situation you’ll find yourself in. I’m excited and grateful for this opportunity. I love playing football, and this is something I want to continue to do.”

Marshall, 34, is in his 13th season, having played 178 career games. He has never played in a postseason game.

“Let’s not jump ahead; let’s not jump ahead,” Marshall said. “I’ve got a lot of learning to do, and a lot of catching up.”