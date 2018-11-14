Cardinals sign Leonard Johnson

Getty Images

The Cardinals have added two cornerbacks to their 53-man roster.

As reported on Tuesday, the team signed former Washington, Oakland and Kansas City cornerback David Amerson to a contract. When announcing that deal on Wednesday, the Cardinals also announced that they have signed Leonard Johnson.

Johnson has not played in the NFL since being released by the Giants on cutdown day in September. He had 52 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games with the Bills last season and saw action in 62 games for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Panthers from 2012 to 2016.

The additions come at a moment when the Cardinals are waiting for word on the severity of safety Budda Baker‘s knee injury. Baker often covers the slot and the Cardinals have used cornerback Bene Benwikere in his place, which explains the need for additional cornerback depth in Arizona this week.