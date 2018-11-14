Chris Harris Jr.: Defenders have to try to confuse Philip Rivers

Getty Images

The Broncos and the Chargers renew their rivalry on Sunday, with the Chargers sporting one of the best records in football. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. knows that keeping the Chargers from getting to 8-2 will depend on containing quarterback Philip Rivers.

The challenge doesn’t arise simply when Rivers has the ball in his hands.

“It’s before the play,” Harris told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s before the play even happens. The way he dissects the defense and what we’re doing. We can’t be sitting ducks this week. I said that earlier in the year, we can’t be sitting ducks. We can’t be stagnant. We have to move. We have to try to confuse him. It’s no different than when you play a guy like Peyton [Manning]. A guy that understands everything that you do defensively. We can’t be sitting ducks. So we have to move around and make it hard for him.”

Harris nevertheless looks forward to the challenge.

“It’s just fun, just football,” Harris said. “It’s a rival game, a division game, and you want to beat him. That’s just what it is. You know he wants to beat you bad and he’s probably drawing up something for me right now just to get me. I’ve got to be ready for anything. Facing Rivers, he’s a guy who knows me very well. I know him very well. Like I said, I think this is our 16th time, 15th or 16th time playing against him. I know them in and out.”

One specific factor about facing Rivers isn’t fun for Harris.

“[H]e whines a lot on the field,” Harris said with a laugh. “He does whine a lot, he does. I would say guys probably just get tired of him whining. If you’re a quarterback though — I can play with him. Just because you know he’s going to do whatever he can to try to will his team. Try to get every call from the ref. That’s just how Rivers is. He’s going to be screaming at the refs just as much as we are during the game.”

He also will be screaming at Harris.

“He might be the only quarterback that truly talks smack the whole game,” Harris said. “But it’s fun though. I just tell him that ‘I’ll try to get you again.’ He’s always happy to try to get me whenever he can. But I’m going to try to make him pay.”

The Broncos need Harris to make Rivers pay, because they need to win as many as they can down the stretch in order their second straight sub-.500 record for the first time since 1971-72.