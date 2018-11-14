Cody Parkey expected to practice kicks at Soldier Field Wednesday night

Getty Images

Bears kicker Cody Parkey hit the upright with four kicks in last Sunday’s win over the Lions, but head coach Matt Nagy said after the game that the team would not consider making a change involving a player who signed a four-year, $15 million deal this offseason.

Nagy did leave the door open to having Parkey work out at Soldier Field this week in hopes that more time on the field would lead to fewer clanging sounds shortly after the ball leaves Parkey’s foot. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that work is expected to happen on Wednesday night.

Nagy didn’t confirm that, but called it a “strong possibility” and that Parkey would go down at night because the Bears are playing a night game against the Vikings on Sunday.

“For us, we’re gonna always do whatever we need to do to make things as good as possible for any player on this team, whatever that is, Nagy said. “If that’s catching extra passes after practice with the Jugs machine or him going down to Soldier Field and those guys practicing, we’ll do that. It’s important. Those guys to know that to try to make the element of the game as real as possible.”

The Lions were never close enough for the Bears to sweat about Parkey’s missed kicks, but that’s unlikely to be the case on a weekly basis so anything they can do to see a bigger return on their investment should be on the table.