Colts activating Joe Haeg from IR

The Colts have been protecting quarterback Andrew Luck better than ever in recent weeks, and now they’re getting a projected starter back on the field.

Via the team’s official website, the Colts are designating tackle/guard Joe Haeg as their second player to return from injured reserve. He now has a 21-day window to practice, and can be activated at any time during that period.

Haeg started the first three games of the year at right tackle, before injuring his ankle.

He has experience at multiple spots, having started games at both left and right guard as well, and has worked as a center in practice. He started 14 games in 2016, and 15 games last year.

Luck hasn’t been sacked in the last four games, and it’s not a coincidence that the Colts have shown some life in that span.