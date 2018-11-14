Colts work out Jalen Collins

Getty Images

The Colts worked out former Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins only hours after his 10-game suspension officially ended, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Collins has served four suspensions for violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies. The last time he saw a football field at all in game action was in Week Three of the 2017 preseason with the Falcons.

He has not played a meaningful game since Super Bowl LI when the Falcons lost to the Patriots.

The former second-round choice appeared in 24 games with eight starts for Atlanta in 2015-16. In eight games in 2016, Collins had 31 tackles with two interceptions and 10 passes defensed.