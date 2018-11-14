Cowboys rookie Leighton Vander Esch nabs NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Cowboys drafted linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the first round this year and he showed off some of what grabbed their attention against Philadelphia last Sunday night.

Vander Esch got the start against the Eagles because Sean Lee is sidelined by a hamstring injury and he made sure the Cowboys didn’t miss their longtime defensive leader all that much. The rookie had the first interception of his career and recorded 13 tackles to help Dallas to a 27-20 victory over their NFC East rivals.

One of Vander Esch’s tackles came on a third-and-2 pass to Eagles running back Corey Clement on the first play after the two minute warning in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were on the Dallas 30-yard-line and driving to try to tie the game, but Vander Esch dumped Clement for a five-yard loss that helped force a turnover on downs.

The start was the fourth that Vander Esch has made this season. He’s played on 69 percent of the snaps overall and has 76 tackles this season.