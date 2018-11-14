Cowboys without nine players at practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Cowboys were without nine players at practice Wednesday.

They head into Atlanta with memories fresh of being without left tackle Tyron Smith in last season’s Week 10 game against the Falcons. With Chaz Green starting at left tackle, the Cowboys allowed eight sacks of Dak Prescott.

Smith (back) and right guard Zack Martin (knee) were among those sitting out Thursday, although both are expected to play. The Cowboys already are without center Travis Frederick, who is on injured reserve as he recovers from Guillain Barre syndrome.

The Cowboys did get left guard Connor Williams (knee) back to practice on a limited basis.

Receiver Tavon Austin (groin), defensive end Taco Charlton (shoulder), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee), defensive lineman David Irving (ankle), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), defensive end Daniel Ross (calf) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (concussion) were the other players out of practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Joe Thomas (foot) was limited, and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) and tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) were full participants.