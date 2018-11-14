DeAndre Hopkins, Keke Coutee limited in practice

Getty Images

The Texans emerge from the bye with an important showdown of division leaders on the docket. And despite the extra time off, a pair of key offensive players are banged up.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Keke Coutee were limited in practice on Wednesday. Hopkins has a foot injury and Coutee continues to deal with a hamstring problem.

Coutee last played on October 21. Hopkins has started every game this year; before the bye, he caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 19-17 win over the Broncos.

Also limited in practice on Wednesday were cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle), linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee), linebacker Duke Ejiofor (shoulder), safety Andre Hal (shoulder), and cornerback Johnathan Joseph (ankle, knee).

Linebacker Brian Peters (ankle) fully participated in practice.