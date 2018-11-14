Deion Jones “close” to returning to game action

Getty Images

Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones declared himself “close” to returning, but coach Dan Quinn stopped short of promising a return for Jones on Sunday.

The Falcons’ 30th-rated defense could use the Pro Bowler.

He played in the season opener against the Eagles, making nine tackles and an interception and breaking up two passes. But Jones broke his foot, sending him to injured reserve as it healed.

The Falcons activated him to the 53-player roster Monday.

“We are going to make sure that we take great care of him,” Quinn said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “When he’s able to fully be Deion Jones all the way through, we’ll let him get back to it.”

The team will see how Jones handles practice this week before determining whether he plays against the Cowboys.