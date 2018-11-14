Dolphins sign Brice Butler

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they have signed receiver Brice Butler.

Butler, a six-year veteran, has worked out for several teams since the Cowboys cut him Oct. 22 to make room for Amari Cooper.

Dallas signed Butler on Sept. 18, but he played only three snaps in two games.

Butler spent the previous three seasons with the Cowboys, arriving in a trade with Oakland. He left in free agency this spring, signing with the Cardinals. Arizona released him before the start of the season.

Butler made 43 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns in his career in Dallas, including 15 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season. He has no receptions this season.

In his career, Butler has 73 catches for 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns.