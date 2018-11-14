Dolphins work out Paxton Lynch

Getty Images

The Dolphins worked out free agent quarterback Paxton Lynch this week.

Lynch’s tryout was “merely due diligence,” according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Lynch, 24, has remained a free agent since the Broncos waived him out of the preseason. He has worked out for Tennessee, Seattle, Jacksonville, Buffalo, Detroit, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Washington.

He played two games for the Broncos last season, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Denver made him the 26th overall choice in 2016.