Dont’a Foreman returning to Texans practice

Getty Images

The Texans are starting the clock on running back D'Onta Foreman‘s return to the active roster.

Foreman tore his Achilles almost a year ago while running for a touchdown in a win over the Cardinals. There was hope that he’d be ready in time for the start of the regular season, but he opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list and remained there through the cut to 53 players in Houston.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said on Wednesday that Foreman is going to practice. That opens a three-week window for Foreman to practice with the team while they decide if he’ll be activated. He’s eligible to be activated at any point in that window.

Foreman was a third-round pick last year and ran 78 times for 327 yards and two touchdowns before his injury ended his rookie season.