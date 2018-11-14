Eagles add Malcolm Jenkins to injury report with wrist issue

Getty Images

The Eagles’ initial injury report did not include safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins, though, was wearing a cast on his right arm during practice.

John Clark of NBC Philadelphia asked Jenkins if he was injured, and Jenkins said, “It’s OK.”

The Eagles later revised their injury report to include Jenkins, listing him as a full participant with a wrist injury.

Jenkins is the only starter in the team’s secondary not to miss time this season. He is expected to play Sunday.

Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and right tackle Lane Johnson (knee) were limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Cornerback Jalen Mills (foot), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (knee), running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), tight end Joshua Perkins (knee) and cornerback Ronald Darby (knee) did not practice.