Eagles believe slow offensive starts due to “a little bit of this, a little bit of that”

Getty Images

The Eagles have not scored in the first quarter of seven of their nine games this year and they have gone 2-5 in those contests, so faster starts on offense are certainly something they could use as they try to go from 4-5 to the postseason.

Offensive coordinator Mike Groh was asked about the issue during his Tuesday press conference and he stressed that “it’s a collection” rather than just one person or one area that needs to pick things up. Groh didn’t delve into the specifics of how the team plans to address that, but said it’s something the team is working to correct.

“Well, we’ve put a lot of energy and thought into it,” Groh said. “We know it’s an area that we need to improve on. We’ve been able to do a lot better throughout the course of the game, and it’s something that if it was one thing, it would be an easy fix. But it’s a little bit of this, and a little bit of that. Kind of everybody has taken a share of that. We’re pointing those things out that need to be corrected. Trust me when I say this, we’re spending a lot of time trying to get it fixed.”

Given the way the Saints have played this season, the Eagles are going to have to score early, late and in between in order to put themselves in position to win in New Orleans.