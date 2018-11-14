Former NFL running back/returner Charlie Rogers arrested for brandishing sword at youth basketball event

Getty Images

Former NFL player Charlie Rogers was arrested in Aberdeen, N.J. on Monday for wielding a sword and making terroristic threats at a youth basketball event, according to Stephen Edelson of the Albany Park Press.

Rogers brandished the sword at a parents event for a travel basketball team on Oct. 5. He turned himself in Monday and was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, stalking and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The incident comes just weeks after he left a voicemail threatening an opposing youth football player.

Rogers played parts of five seasons in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. He appeared in 67 career games with 40 coming in Seattle over three seasons where he primarily served as a kick returner. He scored on a 90-yard kickoff return for Seattle against the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the 1999 season. The game served as Dan Marino’s last victory before retiring following the season.