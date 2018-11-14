Jaguars owner Shad Khan sacks another coach

Getty Images

The Jaguars better be glad that owner Shad Khan shows more patience with his American football team than his English one.

Fulham Football Club announced this morning that manager Slavisa Jokanovic had been fired, and replaced with Claudio Ranieri. Ranieri won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, one of the great upsets in the history of sports.

Fulham managed one win it their first 12 Premier League matches since being promoted from the second division this offseason. He had been with the team since 2015, which is a remarkable run, considering what came before him.

Khan plowed through four managers in his first 14 months after buying the English team in 2013.

He’s been slightly more patient with the Jaguars, though Mike Mularkey was fired after one season. Gus Bradley actually got to his fifth season, and Doug Marrone’s in his third.