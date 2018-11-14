Jalen Collins, Darius Latham reinstated as free agents after serving suspensions

Getty Images

Cornerback Jalen Collins hasn’t played in a meaningful NFL football game since Super Bowl LI when the Atlanta Falcons lost to the New England Patriots.

Collins has been suspended four times for violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies. He was suspended in April for the first 10 games of the 2018 season. The last time he saw a football field at all in game action was in Week Three of the 2017 preseason with the Falcons.

Collins is now eligible to get another opportunity. His 10-game suspension officially ended on Tuesday with Collins being reinstated from the suspended list. He is now free to sign with any team as a free agent.

Given Collins’ run of suspensions, it’s questionable whether any team will give the former second-round pick another chance.

Collins appeared in 24 games with eight starts for Atlanta in 2015-16. In eight games in 2016, Collins had 31 tackles with two interceptions and 10 passes defender.

Former Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Darius Latham was also reinstated from the suspended list.

Latham was waived by the Raiders in April and reportedly had a tryout with the Dallas Cowboys in May. Latham had previously served a four-game suspension last season for a violation of the substance-abuse policy.

Latham appeared in 17 games with Oakland with two starts, recording 24 tackles.