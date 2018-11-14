James Conner has full practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Steelers know for certain they won’t have Le'Veon Bell on Sunday or any Sunday this season. It appears they will have James Conner, though.

The running back was a full participant in practice Wednesday as he works his way out of concussion protocol.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has expressed optimism Conner will clear protocol before Sunday.

Conner exited in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Panthers after rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown.

The team’s feature back ranks second to Todd Gurley in yards from scrimmage with 1,158.