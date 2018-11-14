Jason Kelce: We had greater accountability from a cohesive standpoint last year

Getty Images

The Eagles are 4-5 heading into this weekend’s game in New Orleans and the big talking points around the team all center on what’s gone wrong to leave them with that record.

Center Jason Kelce weighed in on the topic from the offensive side of the ball on Wednesday and pointed to the amount of roster turnover as part of the issue. Brent Celek, Trey Burton, LeGarrette Blount and Torrey Smith all moved on to other teams and players like Mack Hollins, Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles have missed much or all of the year with injuries.

Kelce said that has affected “people being accountable to the job that they’re being asked to do, everybody being on the same page” this season. The center added that he’s not using accountable as way of saying players have put up “bad effort,” but that the team hasn’t been as cohesive

“There was a much greater accountability from a cohesive standpoint,” Kelce said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Part of that was just on the makeup of the team. Guys having done this for a long time and knowing the ins and outs of the game.”

The Eagles obviously can’t go back in time to keep the roster together from last season and they’re running short on time for everything to come together the way Kelce suggests it did last season, so they may need to find a different formula this time around if the season is going to wind up the way they hope in Philadelphia.