Jason Pierre-Paul ready to prove a point to Giants

Getty Images

Whether it’s because he’s feeling snubbed or not, Jason Pierre-Paul is ready to prove a point Sunday.

The Buccaneers defensive end made that clear in his conference call with New York writers, after the Giants traded him for a third-round pick this offseason.

“Honestly, I had this game checked off since I left there, so emotion’s running big and I’m coming, man,” Pierre-Paul said , via Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record. “I’m bringing the house down.”

His motivation might have something to do with the reaction he got upon leaving the Giants after eight seasons. He said he got a call from General Manager Dave Gettleman telling him about the trade, and from some teammates, but no one else from the organization called. Stapleton reported that co-owner John Mara sent Pierre-Paul a text, but didn’t hear back.

“I wouldn’t say [I was] hurt. But the fact that the only thing that I got was a phone call [from Gettleman], you know what I’m saying — I didn’t speak to no owners, no nothing,” Pierre-Paul said. “You know, obviously, I gave a hard eight years at the New York Giants, won a Super Bowl there, it’s transition, but the only thing to get was a phone call — I wouldn’t say I was hurt, it was just shocking. But at the end of the day, this is a business league, and at the end of the day, we’ve got to do our jobs, no matter what team you play for. You’re a football player, you’re a pro, you’ve got to do the job to the best of your ability, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”

After that much time, there’s bound to be some degree of hurt feelings. But Pierre-Paul was the tip of the spear when it came to Gettleman getting rid of players signed by predecessor Jerry Reese.

It’s working out well for the Buccaneers, as Pierre-Paul already has 8.0 sacks. The Giants have 10 as a team. Also, Pierre-Paul gets to go against a guy Gettleman did want to spend money out (left tackle Nate Solder, who anchors a line which has allowed 32).

“Numbers speak for themselves,” Pierre-Paul joked.

Sunday, we’ll see who has the last laugh.