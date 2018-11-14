Jim Bob Cooter: Protecting Matthew Stafford better starts with me

Posted by Josh Alper on November 14, 2018, 8:04 AM EST
Getty Images

After giving up 13 sacks in the first seven games of the season, things have gone off the rails in pass protection for the Lions the last two weeks.

They’ve allowed 16 sacks in lopsided losses to the Vikings and Bears that leave the Lions at 3-6 and looking up at the rest of the NFC North. It’s also led to questions about whether the constant pressure has led to a drop in play for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is on pace for career worsts on a variety of fronts, but offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter initially said that a perspective on how Stafford’s played is “sort of Detroit Lions information.” Cooter opened up a bit more on the topic of whether pressure was changing the quarterback’s play later in his media session.

“No, Stafford’s a really tough guy,” Cooter said, via MLive.com. “Obviously offensively, I have to do a better job and we have to do a better job of protecting our quarterback through playcalling, scheme, execution, all those things. At the end of the day, we have to get that number down and do a better job with that. Stafford hangs in there. Stafford’s a tough guy. He’ll take a hit when needed. We just need to do a better job of protecting him. It starts with me, I have to improve the way we’re going about doing that and fix some of those errors.”

The Lions face the Panthers this week and Carolina’s defense has produced 22 sacks so far this season. If Detroit can’t stop them from padding that total, it’s hard to imagine a different result from the last couple of weeks.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jim Bob Cooter: Protecting Matthew Stafford better starts with me

  1. The lions are toast whether they protect Stafford or not he is not the quarterback they thought he was going to be 27 and 1/2 million they gotta pay him he there on the hook for at least the next two years with m he’s never been as accurate as they thought he was going to be and he’s never been the leader his press conferences are a joke and his plays even worse. And please don’t blame it on the Golden Tate trade he had Golden Tate all year and he still wasn’t getting it done… but the Lions have way more problems than just Matthew Stafford

  3. .
    The Lions offensive line coach is veteran Jeff Davidson. He’s been successful on several staffs and has seen just about everything. It’s hard to believe his unit could be so awful.
    .

  4. Folks, the lowly Lions have won ONLY 1 Playoff game in the last 61 seasons. Maybe the Ford’s are crummy owners and they’re the one’s that need to be replaced?

  5. When your offensive scheme consists of 2-3 yard passes, the worst possible run play you could call is the delayed handoff. Which is of course the Lions’ favorite run play. Protection starts with the scheme, and the scheme has been horrible for YEARS.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!