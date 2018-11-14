Jim Harbaugh: Frank Gore is my favorite player of all time I’ve ever coached

Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh has coached a lot of football through the years, but one player he coached stands above the rest: Frank Gore.

Harbaugh, the current Michigan coach who was Gore’s coach on the 49ers from 2011 to 2014, was talking about Michigan’s running game at his press conference in Ann Arbor this week when he changed the subject to acknowledge Gore setting an NFL record by rushing for 500 yards for the 14th consecutive season.

“I feel strongly about having a good running game, which I would like to also congratulate Frank Gore, the record he set this past Sunday,” Harbaugh said. “Frank is my favorite player of all time, that I’ve ever coached. But 14 years, each year rushing for over 500 yards, surpassing Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith, is incredible. Most of those 14 years were 1,000. . . . All respect to that accomplishment by Frank.”

Gore, who topped 1,000 yards in all four of his seasons playing for Harbaugh, wrote on Twitter that Harbaugh is “one of my favorite coaches.”