Joey Bosa practicing on Wednesday

The Chargers are getting a big name back on the field for Wednesday’s practice.

Head coach Anthony Lynn announced that defensive end Joey Bosa will take part in the session. Bosa will only be a limited participant, but any on-field work is a significant step forward for a player who has not played in a game since injuring his foot in early August and not practiced since a limited session a few days before the season opener.

Lynn added that Bosa would take part in individual drills and the team would then evaluate where to go from there.

The Chargers have won six straight games so they’ve obviously figured out a pretty decent formula this season without Bosa on hand. Adding a player with 23 sacks over the last two seasons would still be a plus for a team that has eyes on making a big splash the rest of the way.