John Dorsey: Gregg Williams will get interview in Browns head coaching search

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey met with the media on Wednesday and the team’s upcoming search for a new head coach was the major topic of conversation.

There’s obviously a lot of time left before the end of the season, so they can’t line up any interviews with or talk about candidates currently working for other teams. Dorsey did say that interim head coach Gregg Williams will get an interview for the job.

Dorsey also said that the team will not retain a search firm to help identify candidates for the job because the team does not need one. Beyond that and saying that he thinks the job is “very attractive” to coaches, Dorsey didn’t have much to share about a process that will really get moving in January.

“When we had the first pick in the draft last year, I didn’t say much,” Dorsey said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I’m not gonna say much.”

The head coaching hire will be the first that Dorsey has made as a General Manager. He was hired after Andy Reid in Kansas City in 2013 and joined the Browns last year with Hue Jackson already in place as head coach.