Josh Rosen unconcerned about long-term effects of sacks

Getty Images

Josh Rosen was sacked five times in Kansas City. In seven games, the Cardinals rookie has taken 21 sacks.

“It’s definitely a point of pride for me, to stand in the pocket and not get flustered,” Rosen said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Whenever I see ghosts, I get mad at myself. That’s what quarterback is all about.”

Beyond the physical punishment, the Cardinals want to ensure Rosen isn’t taking a mental beating. It happened to David Carr after the Texans made him the No. 1 overall pick when he took 76 sacks as a rookie.

For his part, Rosen’s only worry is being “a rock for other guys who may be looking for some sort of steadying force.”

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks, too, brushes off the idea that the sacks might have long-term effects for Rosen.

“These are quality reps for Josh,” Wilks said of Rosen’s rookie season.

Rosen’s confidence remains.

He is, after all, the guy who said on draft day that nine “mistakes” were made after the Cardinals drafted him 10th overall in April.