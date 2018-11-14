Julius Peppers, Todd Gurley, Carson Wentz among Rooney Award nominees

Getty Images

Four years ago the NFL implemented the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which goes to one player each season who exemplifies sportsmanship on the field. The 32 nominees for the fifth annual award were announced today.

Among the recognizable names on the list of nominees are Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, Rams running back Todd Gurley, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The first winner of the award was Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He was followed by Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson, Colts running back Frank Gore (who is nominated again this year, by the Dolphins) and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Here’s the full list of 32 nominees for this season’s award, which will be announced the night before the Super Bowl:

Arizona Cardinals DT Corey Peters.

Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack.

Baltimore Ravens S Eric Weddle.

Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams.

Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers.

Chicago Bears C Cody Whitehair.

Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green.

Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Denver Broncos DT Domata Peko.

Detroit Lions LS Don Muhlbach.

Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams.

Houston Texans CB Johnathan Joseph.

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck.

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Calais Campbell.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins.

Los Angeles Chargers TE Antonio Gates.

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley.

Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore.

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter.

New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater.

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison.

New York Jets DL Steve McLendon.

Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

Pittsburgh Steelers G David DeCastro.

San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley.

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David.

Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

Washington TE Vernon Davis.