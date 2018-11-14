K.J. Wright listed as doubtful for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Seahawks were expecting to get running back Chris Carson and guard D.J. Fluker back in the lineup for Thursday night’s game against the Packers and they are on track to make that happen.

Both players were out for last Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but neither player received an injury designation for the game. That’s also the case for safety Bradley McDougald, who was able to play last Sunday despite a knee injury.

Linebacker K.J. Wright also played through a knee injury in that game, but his status is less certain for Thursday. Wright has been listed as doubtful, which suggests he won’t play although Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called him a game-time decision on Wednesday.

Safeties Maurice Alexander and Delano Hill, cornerback Neiko Thorpe and defensive end Dion Jordan are listed as questionable.