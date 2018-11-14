Lions place T.J. Lang on IR

AP

Lions right guard T.J. Lang may have played his last game in Detroit.

The team announced Wednesday it is placing him on injured reserve.

He started six games in his second season with the Lions, playing 282 snaps. He played only one full game while dealing with brain, back, neck and hip injuries.

Lang, 31, consulted with specialists before returning from a concussion in October.

Lang remains under contract in 2019 with an $8.25 million base salary and is scheduled to count $11.7 million against the salary cap. The Lions would save $9 million by releasing him, with only $2 million in dead money on their 2019 cap.

The Lions promoted cornerback Mike Ford from the practice squad.

Ford has spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad. He originally arrived in Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri.

The Lions also announced they signed free agent safety David Jones to the practice squad.