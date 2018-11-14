Malik Jackson: Our season isn’t over

Posted by Josh Alper on November 14, 2018, 7:55 AM EST
The Jaguars have lost five straight games, which took them from the top of the AFC South to the bottom far more quickly than anyone would have guessed based on last year’s success and a 3-1 start to this season.

Only four teams have gone from 3-6 to the playoffs since the NFL expanded the playoffs to 12 teams and it has only happened once — Washington in 2012 — in the last 22 years. That’s a daunting bit of history, but linebacker Telvin Smith said the Jags are a “prideful” group and defensive tackle Malik Jackson expressed some of that pride.

“Our season isn’t over,” Jackson said, via Jacksonville.com. “We just have to stop putting ourselves in bad positions like letting teams get up on us and we have to dig back and fight.”

Jackson’s right, of course, but it doesn’t make the task ahead of the Jaguars any easier. They have the surging Steelers on tap this weekend and a loss would leave them needing to run the table to finish the year with a winning record.

A run like that would take a consistently high level of play. Given how little has been going well for the Jaguars on either side of the ball, that seems like a real long shot.

  1. He’s right, the season isn’t over… they have 7 meaningless games to play then it will be over. Then time to rebuild. Again.

  2. Jags ARE a bit of streaky team, but also a thoroughly inconsistent one, not least due to their QB. Technically they could still go 10-6 so season’s not over, but can’t see Bortles balling for 7 games.

  4. It isnt over but the idea of them making any type of run is, especially after Pittsburgh comes to town with a score to settle from last year.

  5. It’s been obvious since day 1 that Bortles was not the answer. Never did understand the pick. Same with EJ Manuel. Like…huh?

    As we all know, this year is not a good draft to need a QB. Give up the draft for a 6’6 QB when QB’s that are that tall and lanky rarely succeed? He’ll be there at 3 for the Giants.

    All Florida teams, Giants and Denver should be in the QB hunt. Jacksonville has the biggest need. The Giants can live to fight another day. There is no ‘window’ closing because there is no window, like in Jacksonville.

    I’m sure one will emerge down the line (that back-up in San Fran seems way more viable than Bortles but is that coaching? ) that we don’t know about yet but good luck with the needle in a haystack.

  8. This team is painful to watch. I’m a season ticket holder and I can’t convince myself to go watch the Steelers bury them this weekend…

  9. It’s probably ok to start thinking about where to use that top-10 (maybe even top-5) draft pick. Do you use it to replace that godawful $18mil/year QB? Or use the pick to replace that soft, injury-prone RB? Maybe grab another pass rusher? Or maybe bundle it with other picks to trade for a coach who doesn’t suck? So many possibilities with this team…

  11. They should have signed Kirk. He gonna regret keeping Bortles. I said it before and now its showing I was right. Dont know what makes them think it was ok to keep Bortles. Fournette being hurt is huge also cause he was the reason Jags didn’t have to depend much on Bortles last year. Strange things do happen. A team that should have went and perhaps win the Super Bowl is now one of the worst team in the NFL this year.

