Getty Images

Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant will miss at least “a couple weeks” and coach Jon Gruden conceded Wednesday it “could be longer.”

Bryant injured his posterior cruciate ligament in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

He made three catches for 17 yards, giving him 19 receptions for 266 yards in eight games this season.

Rookie seventh-round pick Marcell Ateman is expected to make his regular-season debut Sunday in Bryant’s absence, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Raiders play the Cardinals on Sunday.